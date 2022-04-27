Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 5,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

