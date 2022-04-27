Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.21 and last traded at $117.82. Approximately 6,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.93.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.