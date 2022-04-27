Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,883,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 34.82% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $892,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,268. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

