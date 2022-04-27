Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.61

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 68499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

