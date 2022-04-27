Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.37

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $2,282,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $470,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

