Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.70

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.