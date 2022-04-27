Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.70

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
