Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.65. 12,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 13,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Invesque ( TSE:IVQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$65.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

