Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.07

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 57218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

