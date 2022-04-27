ION (ION) Market Capitalization Tops $401,670.01

ION (ION) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 99.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $401,670.01 and approximately $125.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00177804 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00381418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00042171 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,731,623 coins and its circulating supply is 13,831,623 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars.

