IoTeX (IOTX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39.46 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $667.04 million and $39.46 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00251322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00032411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00100946 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

