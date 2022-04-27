iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.39. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 342,537 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQ. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.51.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 915.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.