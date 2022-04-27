iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 310,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.