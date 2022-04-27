iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. 5,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.