iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 33.53% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $4,055,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 612,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

