iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Increased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 656,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,459 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 202,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,505. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

