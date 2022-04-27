iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Trading Up 0.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 72,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 158,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter.

