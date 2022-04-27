iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.9% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 54,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 1,180,113 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

