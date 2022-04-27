iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 409,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,654,270 shares.The stock last traded at $27.10 and had previously closed at $27.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

