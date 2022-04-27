iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKI) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKI – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $185.02 and last traded at $185.78. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.