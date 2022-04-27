iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.0% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.57. The stock had a trading volume of 426,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,680. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

