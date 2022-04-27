iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 392,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,315 shares.The stock last traded at $68.01 and had previously closed at $67.34.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,982,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,507,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,184,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.