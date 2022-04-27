iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.87 and last traded at $48.87. Approximately 28,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 25,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.