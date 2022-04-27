Isiklar Coin Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $336,015.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

