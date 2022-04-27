J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $171.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,229. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

