Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.734-$0.734 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion.

JPXGY traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,664. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

