Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.734-$0.734 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion.
JPXGY traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,664. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.
About Japan Exchange Group (Get Rating)
