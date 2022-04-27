Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.150-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.80 billion-$95.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.48 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.57.

JNJ traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,087,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.94. The company has a market cap of $478.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

