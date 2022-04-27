JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. 103,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,176. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73.

