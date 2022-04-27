JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Down 1.9%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $55.89. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 559.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000.

