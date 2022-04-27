JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €26.50 ($28.49) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.86 ($25.66).

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €17.19 ($18.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,859,520 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.74 and a 200-day moving average of €16.55. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

