JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 77

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 76 to SEK 77 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.