JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 180

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWODF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 189 ($2.41) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

OTCMKTS TWODF remained flat at $$1.70 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

