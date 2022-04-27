Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $708,265.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00100863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.