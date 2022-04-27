Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBAXY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 146,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,739. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

