JulSwap Hits Market Cap of $9.95 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. JulSwap has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $583,061.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

