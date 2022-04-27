Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.98. 64,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,654,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
