Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.98. 64,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,654,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

