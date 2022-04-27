Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Down 2.4%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €23.60 ($25.38) and last traded at €23.64 ($25.42). 170,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.22 ($26.04).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.43 and its 200-day moving average is €37.36.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)
