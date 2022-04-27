Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Down 2.4%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €23.60 ($25.38) and last traded at €23.64 ($25.42). 170,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.22 ($26.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.43 and its 200-day moving average is €37.36.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

