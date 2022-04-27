Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

JNPR opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $91,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $117,032,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

