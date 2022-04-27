Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.95 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.09). Approximately 1,220,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,196,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.90 ($1.12).

Several research firms have commented on JUST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised Just Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 128.25 ($1.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.54. The company has a market capitalization of £874.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($178,553.56).

Just Group Company Profile (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

