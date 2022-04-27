Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.44

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.44 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 328059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £23.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.09.

In other Kanabo Group news, insider Dan Poulter acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,850 ($4,906.96).

Kanabo Group Plc develops and distributes cannabis-derived products for medical patients. It also offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. The company offers its products under the Kanabo brand name. Kanabo Group Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

