KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 23,137,033 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £24.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.88.

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

