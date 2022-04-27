Kering SA (PPRUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7378 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

