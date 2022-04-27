Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 2,055 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

