Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,529,000 after acquiring an additional 134,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.01. 44,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,425. The stock has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock worth $7,489,641 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

