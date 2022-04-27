Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after buying an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after buying an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $99.58. 264,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

