Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

