Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,560,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $304.21. 119,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

