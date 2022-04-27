Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $436,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,740 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 3,030,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,509,492. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

