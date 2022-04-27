Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $616,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 681,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PayPal by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,461,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,204,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. 1,004,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

