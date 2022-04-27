Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. 721,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,543,710. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

