Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Duke Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $114.16. 92,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

